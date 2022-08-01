Mallika Sherawat opens up about the casting couch of Bollywood

The way Mallika Sherawat responds to inquiries is never circumspect.

The way Mallika Sherawat responds to inquiries is never circumspect. The actor readily acknowledges that the existence of the casting couch had an effect on her career in the Indian film business. She reveals that “all the A-list heroes refused to work with me because I wouldn’t compromise.”

Elaborating further, she adds, “It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. I am not that, my personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies,” says the 45-year-old, most recently seen in the film RK/RKay.

We probe her further to clarify what she means by compromise, and she replies, “Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film.”

Sherawat is best known for her break through role in Murder (2004), but over the years, she cut down on the number of Hindi films. When we ask her the reason, she says, “I tried to do my best. I tried to find good roles. I made some mistakes, like all of us do. Some roles were good, some not so good. It is part of an actor’s journey, but overall, it’s been fantastic.”

The actor went on to do international projects, such as The Myth (2005), Hisss (2010), Politics of Love (2011) and Time Raiders (2016). “I am from Haryana.. I got to do Murder, which was so popular that Jackie Chan (actor-filmmaker) cast me in his film! I met the then US President Barack Obama twice,” she remarks, reflecting on her almost two decades in cinema, and seems happy with the opportunities that came her way.