Mona Singh on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha

Actress Mona Singh finally spoke out about the issue surrounding her film Laal Singh Chaddha after Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Users of social media have criticised the movie a lot and are still calling for a boycott of it. In response, Mona questioned the motivations of individuals opposed to the Aamir-Khan movie.

On Thursday, Laal Singh Chaddha was released. The hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began trending on Twitter weeks before the film’s premiere. Many individuals stated that they would not see the movie because Aamir’s previous comments on India have angered them.

When asked about the boycott trend, Mona said, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”

The 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which starred actor Tom Hanks as the title character, has an official Hindi version in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was directed by Advait Chandan, features Kareena Kapoor as Aamir’s sweetheart from his youth. Playing his mother is Mona Singh. Additionally, the movie served as Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. Recently, The Academy gave the movie a shout-out.

Despite the boycott trends, the movie has received a lot of praise from celebrities on social media. Talking about the criticism of the film, Aamir previously said during a media interaction, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment.”

The actor further requested people to watch the film. “I’d, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it’s our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it,” added Aamir.