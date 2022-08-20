Mouni turns into beach babe in vibrant maxi dress

Mouni Roy has always set the fashion pace. She looks good in anything, from glam gowns to sexy short skirts to airy sarees to stunning lehengas. In terms of social interaction, Mouni keeps her followers up to date on everything by posting photos and videos to her social media profiles. The diva is in Dubai with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, where they are working on some big fashion moments. Her most recent pictures back up what we said.

Mouni Roy has been posting a lot of fashion ideas on Instagram for her fans. The actor is a real fashionista who loves to dress up and crush fashion goals like a boss. Mouni made our week brighter on Wednesday when she posted photos of herself relaxing in Dubai while wearing a beautiful maxi dress. Mouni was a model for the clothing brand Guapa. For the photos, she wore an orange slip dress. The top of her dress looks like a corset and has white flowers on it. It also has rust piping accents that draw attention to the bust. It has a halter neckline and a flared skirt with a rolled hem in a different colour. Mouni’s dress cost Rs. 13,900.

Mouni kept the look simple so that the bright number could stand out on its own. She didn’t wear big accessories and instead went for a sleeker look. She looked natural all around, and her smoky eyes, thick brows, and bare lips made that look even better. Her hair was left open, which went well with the casual-chic vibe.

Mouni will be in Brahmastra, the most anticipated movie of the year, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna all play important parts in the movie. On September 9, 2022, the first movie in the series will come out.

