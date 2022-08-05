Naga Chaitanya is tired of being associated with Samantha Ruth

The divorce between actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu is boring him.

The divorce between actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu is boring him. In October of the prior year, they made their split public. Even though they split up less than a year ago, he is still associated with Samantha.

On October 7, 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged vows. After much rumour, Samantha announced their divorce in 2021.

She said in a statement, “After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Chaitanya who maintained silence about their divorce for quite some time, said: “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it.”

“We said what we have to. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it,” the actor added. He previously said that both of them have moved on in their lives. He rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

In one week, Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chadha, directed by Aamir Khan. He will appear in the movie as Aamir’s Indian Army buddy Balaraju. On August 11, Laal Singh Chadha, an authorised Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic The Forest Gump, will be available everywhere.