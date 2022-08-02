Naga Chaitanya replies to the rumours regarding Sobhita Dhulipala

In October 2021, Chaitanya and Prabhu divorced.

In October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu divorced. On their separate social media profiles, the pair made the same announcement.

It was soon revealed that Chay had found love once more. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala from the television show “Majo” is reportedly the actor’s current girlfriend. Currently, Chaitanya came dangerously close to confirming the rumours about his connection with Sobhita during a recent interview for his next film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” in which Aamir Khan also stars.

The couldn’t help blushing when Sobhita’s name came up throughout the conversation. The actor said that he was only grinning in response to the query. The actor from “Thank You” had a sweet grin on his face.

Chay and Sobhita were pictured together at his new home a month earlier. The pair appeared at ease with one another, the story continued.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh appear in Advait Chandan’s film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also features Chaitanya. The movie is expected to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film is an approved remake of the Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks film.