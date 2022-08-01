Naga Chaitanya says he rejected Bollywood films in the past

Naga Chaitanya is a celebrity in the eyes and hearts of the Telugu public.

Naga Chaitanya is a celebrity in the eyes and hearts of the Telugu public. The actor has made a niche for himself in the Telugu cinema business since his early achievements with Josh and Ye Maaya Chesave. Along the road, he has given other hits, including Majili and Love Story. And now, more than ten years after making his film debut, he is making his Hindi film debut with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie, which stars Aamir Khan. Chaitanya discussed his Bollywood debut, adapting Forrest Gump, and the disappearance of linguistic boundaries in Indian cinema in an interview.

When asked why it took him so long to make his Hindi film debut, Chaitanya claims that he had been consciously avoiding—or, in his words, “shying away”—Hindi movies for a while.

He elaborates, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”

But then what made him say yes to Laal Singh Chaddha? The answer is that the language barrier is written into the script here, as per Chaitanya. He explains, “When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour.”

The South Indian star Chaitanya, or Chay as his followers refer to him, is not the only one who will soon make his Bollywood debut. Mission Majnu will star Rashmika Mandanna, Liger will star Vijay Deverakonda, and Jawan will star Nayanthara. Of course, “star” is the crucial word there. These movies feature all of these actors in leading roles. Contrarily, Chaitanya makes a brief appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha.