Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on his birthday

Namrata Shirodkar is an Indian actress and former model primarily known for her work in Hindi films.

The 9th of August was Mahesh Babu’s 47th birthday. In social media posts, his family and fans wished him a happy birthday to mark the day. But on Mahesh’s birthday, his wife, the former actor Namrata Shirodkar, sent him the nicest note. Namrata posted a picture of the Telugu actor by himself and wrote that he makes her world beautiful than anyone else.

Namrata wrote, “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here’s to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.”

