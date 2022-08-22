Natasha Suri freezes her eggs for when will be ready to be a mom

Natasha Suri, an actress, isn’t opposed to the thought of becoming a mother at some point in the future.

However, she’s certain that it will be “at the perfect time” when she meets “the right person to start a family with.”

Suri has chosen to freeze her eggs in order to ensure childbirth and conception in the future while still juggling her professional obligations.

Opening up about what made her take this step, she tells a news portal, “When I first came across the idea, it resonated with me. It strengthens the possibility of deciding to conceive even a little later in life (when you are ready) or preserving your healthier eggs for use at a later stage. It comforts and relieves you as a working woman and takes off a huge load of pressure from your chest if you are not ready yet to be a mother or to start a family.”

The actor further suggests that women who are busy in their professional lives and can’t make up their mind to play a family soon must consider such viable options. “Women who are not mentally or emotionally prepared yet or are pursuing careers that needs a lot of their focus currently must explore this procedure as an option to feel secured enough to be able to decide to have children at any stage of their lives,” she says, adding that when she first spoke to her sisters and friends about her decision, “everyone was very encouraging and supportive.”

Suri, 33, advises women who are in their 30s to not give in to the societal or pressure of becoming a mother and rather take a calculated decision. “I’d recommend to every woman to consider this medical procedure as a possibility, in order to make sure that she could make the big decision of biological motherhood anytime in her life without feeling any pressure of time,” she notes.

Asked if she’d consider adopting a child instead, the actor says, “Adoption is also a beautiful way and I am open to that, too, but it’s best for women to keep all alternatives open by being perceptive and far-sighted and strive to intelligently plan for the future.”