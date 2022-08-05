Neena Gupta talks to Masaba Gupta 2-3 times a day

Actress Neena Gupta has discussed how frequently she speaks with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Actress Neena Gupta has discussed how frequently she speaks with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Neena stated in a recent interview that they chat on the phone “two to three times a day.” The actor added that when working hard, they speak less. Additionally, she remembered someone who spoke to his mother once a week.

The child of Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards is Masaba Gupta. In the 1980s, they began dating, and Masaba was born in 1989 as a result. Masaba was reared by Neena alone. Neena and Vivek Mehra exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2008.

Neena discussed her relationship with her daughter in an interview. “Masaba and I don’t live together. But we keep calling each other. So many people express surprise when they come to know that we call each other up two-three times a day. A guy once told me that he speaks to his mother only once a week! But there’s no hard and fast rule that we need to talk to each other three times. If Masaba is busy, we don’t speak as much. Both of us are extremely busy with work but we also make time for each other,” she said.

Neena also said that Masaba is her source for knowing about the trends. She said, “Whatever is trending today, I come to know from Masaba only. There’s a friend of ours who often says that when he was young, he preferred the company of older people to learn from them, and now that he has turned old, he learns from youngsters. I completely agree with him.”