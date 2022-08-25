Neetu Kapoor reveals reality behind ‘happy faces’ in pic from set

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary.

Actor passed away on February 9 from a cardiac arrest.

Neetu recently appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor treated fans with a throwback photo of the late actor.

In 1983, Rajiv Kapoor made his screen debut in the movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum. In the 1985 smash hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, he portrayed the lead character.

His other significant works include Hum To Chale Pardes, Lover Boy, Aasmaan, and Zabardast. He last appeared as an actor in the 1990 film Zimmedar.

Also Read The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date Makers drop the new season's first promo and have also announced the...

Today, on the anniversary of his birth, Neetu Kapoor paid tribute to the actor who passed away on February 9 from a cardiac arrest.

On her social media account, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback photo of Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Babita Kapoor.

Advertisement

The actress sent a message on her Instagram story with the caption, “In remembrance Rajiv Kapoor,” and a red heart emoji.

The youngest of four siblings—Randhir, Rishi, Ritu Nanda, and Rima—and youngest son of the illustrious Raj Kapoor, Rajiv is a producer and director of motion pictures.

With the release of the movie Toolsidas Junior, Rajiv Kapoor made his comeback after a lengthy absence of 30 years. Mridul Mahendra, who directed the movie, drew inspiration from his own life and youth.

Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker in his maiden production project under Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, the film was posthumously released on May 21, 2022. It was produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra thanks Boney and Khushi Kapoor for giving ‘taste of home’ She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections from 2021. She will...

Advertisement

Ankur Vikal, Chinmai Chandrashuh, Tasveer Kamil, and Sara Arjun had supporting parts alongside Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil, and rookie Varun Buddhadev in the film.

Toolsidas Junior also took home the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 68th National Film Awards.

Neetu most recently appeared in the lead role of Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.