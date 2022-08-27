Nora Fatehi oozes hotness in purple fish-cut body-con dress

Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he’ll star with Aamir and Salman
Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he'd be interested in co-starring with...
Nora Fatehi has won over fans with her ability to dance and her current sense of style. As she started filming for the new season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a judge, she looked her best in a two-piece midnight blue gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock that sparkled more beautifully than the stars.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
She was wearing a high-waisted skirt with a slit up the front and a cutout on the side. It went with a blue crop top with a curved hemline. A pair of silver Christian Louboutin heels and midnight blue stud earrings added to the charm. She messed around with her hair and pulled it up into a high ponytail.
Nora’s last job was as a judge on Dance Deewane Junior, along with Merzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.