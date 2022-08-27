Advertisement
Nora Fatehi oozes hotness in purple fish-cut body-con dress

date 2022-08-27

Nora Fatehi has won over fans with her ability to dance and her current sense of style. As she started filming for the new season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a judge, she looked her best in a two-piece midnight blue gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock that sparkled more beautifully than the stars.

 

She was wearing a high-waisted skirt with a slit up the front and a cutout on the side. It went with a blue crop top with a curved hemline. A pair of silver Christian Louboutin heels and midnight blue stud earrings added to the charm. She messed around with her hair and pulled it up into a high ponytail.

Nora’s last job was as a judge on Dance Deewane Junior, along with Merzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor.

