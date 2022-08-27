Nora Fatehi oozes hotness in purple fish-cut body-con dress

Nora Fatehi has won over fans with her ability to dance and her current sense of style. As she started filming for the new season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a judge, she looked her best in a two-piece midnight blue gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock that sparkled more beautifully than the stars.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Advertisement

She was wearing a high-waisted skirt with a slit up the front and a cutout on the side. It went with a blue crop top with a curved hemline. A pair of silver Christian Louboutin heels and midnight blue stud earrings added to the charm. She messed around with her hair and pulled it up into a high ponytail.

Nora’s last job was as a judge on Dance Deewane Junior, along with Merzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he’ll star with Aamir and Salman Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he'd be interested in co-starring with...