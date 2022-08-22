Nysa Devgan goes partying with friends as she is back in Mumbai

Is Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan soon to make her Bollywood debut?
Kajol has stated that she will always support her children in whatever
On Sunday, Nysa Devgan and actor Janhvi Kapoor partied with their pals. Orhan Awatramani, a close friend of theirs, posted images of them on Instagram. Just a few weeks had passed since Orhan partied in London with Nysa, Ahan Shetty, and their pals.
Nysa, Janhvi, and their pals got to see a lot of images that Orhan had posted. A denim skirt was worn by Nysa Devgan with a blue top. In one photo, Nysa and her buddy are shown smiling while holding Orhan’s head on their lap. He revealed their candle-lit dining table in another. For one picture with Nysa, Janhvi kept her hand on Orhan’s shoulder, and for another, she sat on his lap. For the celebration, Janhvi chose a simple black minidress.
Orhan’s birthday was earlier this month, and Nysa, actor Banita Sandhu, Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and their other pals attended the celebration.
Nysa is presently attending school in London. She travelled to Spain in July with her buddies. On Instagram, they posted images taken at Barcelona’s Casa Batllo. Nysa left the following comment on Orhan’s Instagram posts of their trip: “no s coz no saving.” In addition, she had encounters with Janhvi, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal in London.
