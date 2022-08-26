Palak Tiwari raised the temperature with her latest pictures.

She posed in a strapless outfit and looked lovely.

Shweta Tiwari, her mother, also admired her photos.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of the Indian actress Shweta Tiwari, She is a true fashionista. The diva, who rose to fame after appearing in the song Bijlee Bijlee’s music video, never ceases to wow us with her sense of style. She like wearing airy chikankari kurtis, but she also enjoys radiating sex in seductive short outfits.

She once more ignited Instagram on Wednesday with her fresh images. She displayed her toned figure while wearing a strapless purple dress. She was wearing a voguish ensemble with various seductive accents.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Advertisement

Palak chose an all-purple ensemble because she believed in the fashionable attraction of monochromatic wearing. The daring strapless dress featured beautiful gathered embellishments on the bodice and a plunging neckline. It then continued to flow into a casual skirt silhouette.

Let us tell you that her clothing is a Pooja Verma creation. Palak fashioned it nicely, it must be said. She simply dispensed with her accessories and let the purple dress speak for itself. But her choice of shoes upped the glam factor even further. She chose a pair of glistening heels.

She had sheer lips and subdued smokey eyes for makeup. She wore her blow-dried hair loosely open.

On Instagram, Palak Tiwari has more than 1.9 million fans. She frequently uses the social media platform to display her excellent wardrobe choices and upload beautiful images. With Vivek Oberoi in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, she will make her acting debut.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Also Read Shweta and Palak Tiwari’s take to Tiktok’s viral 360 degree challenge Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and...