Pooja Bisht: Actors are also hurt by late releases

Actor Pooja Bisht, last seen in the film Mushkil (2019), says her six projects are due to release.

Pooja Bisht was born on 19 February 1984 in Kotdwara, Uttarakhand, India. She is an Indian Actress and Model, who appeared in Indian Television Industry. She established herself as the most popular and commercially successful Indian Actress.

She says, “Most of my work has been done during the pandemic and has piled up for release. Due to pandemic waves, everything has shaken up, not just in theatre but on web releases as well. The makers are still in a dilemma on how to go about releases and its hurting actors as well.”

“Not just theatres, for OTT too everyone wants to release on the leading platform and with big projects lined-up for web releases, medium and small budget films are not getting good releases in frontline OTTs as the wait is too long. And, there is no point in releasing on just any platform.”

