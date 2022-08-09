Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor mourn the death of olivia newton-John

Olivia Newton-John, known for her singles Physical and You’re The One That I Want among others, passed away on Monday. Celebrities from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, and others, posted Instagram Stories in her honour.

Kareena Kapoor posted an old photo of Olivia with the caption, “Goodbye ONJ. “We appreciate the music.” Priyanka Chopra also tweeted her image with the caption “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John.” Your legacy will last forever.”

Actress Tara Sutaria tweeted a recent photo of Olivia wearing a white suit with the caption, “Heartbroken. The motivation for my actions today. Never will you be forgotten. Sandra Dee is sweet, simple, charming, and graceful. Always in my thoughts and in the music you left behind. Unwavering devotion to you ONJ- No one like you.”

