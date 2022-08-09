Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor mourn the death of olivia newton-John

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor mourn the death of olivia newton-John

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor mourn the death of olivia newton-John

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor mourn the death of olivia Newton-John

Advertisement

Olivia Newton-John, known for her singles Physical and You’re The One That I Want among others, passed away on Monday. Celebrities from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, and others, posted Instagram Stories in her honour.

Kareena Kapoor posted an old photo of Olivia with the caption, “Goodbye ONJ. “We appreciate the music.” Priyanka Chopra also tweeted her image with the caption “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John.” Your legacy will last forever.”

Actress Tara Sutaria tweeted a recent photo of Olivia wearing a white suit with the caption, “Heartbroken. The motivation for my actions today. Never will you be forgotten. Sandra Dee is sweet, simple, charming, and graceful. Always in my thoughts and in the music you left behind. Unwavering devotion to you ONJ- No one like you.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shares romantic photo from Switzerland
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shares romantic photo from Switzerland

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata shares new photo that is making...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story