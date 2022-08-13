Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Anne Heche

Priyanka Chopra has paid tribute to Anne Heche on Instagram.

The Baywatch actress called her a lovely person and an incredible actress.

Heche was declared brain dead after a car crash last week.

Advertisement

You were a wonderful person and actor. I’ll always love you. Despite being brain dead, doctors are trying to keep Anne’s heart alive to see whether her organs may be given.

Heche never recovered consciousness after her August 5 accident. Her representatives said she “suffered a serious anoxic brain damage” and was “not expected to live” Her reps acknowledged her unfortunate status and stated, “We have lost a brilliant light, a lovely and joyous person, a loving mother, and a faithful friend.” Anne will be missed, but her boys, career, and activism go on. Her courage in speaking her truth and promoting love and acceptance will have a lasting influence.

Friday afternoon, Heche’s team announced she was “brain dead,” which constitutes death in California.

After testing Heche’s blood, LAPD discovered he was under the influence of cocaine. The findings verified that the actress was not drunk, as suspected.

In Donnie Brasco, she played Johnny Depp’s girlfriend (1997). Wag the Dog, Volcano, and I Know What You Did Last Summer were all released the same year.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra daughter Malti Marie is “Desi Girl” like her Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her baby girl, Malti Marie, on...