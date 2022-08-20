Madhavan calls IAC Vikrant an engineering marvel

Actor Madhavan, who is now enjoying the popularity of his recently released movie, “Rocketry,” has praised the engineering prowess of India’s first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier,

Actor Madhavan, who is now enjoying the popularity of his recently released movie, “Rocketry,” has praised the engineering prowess of India’s first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The actor uploaded images of his visit to the powerful war ship on Instagram. Along with the caption: “INS Vikrant visit. My utmost gratitude and thank you for this very special honor. Such a privilege to be invited by the Indian Navy on the indigenously built aircraft carrier soon to be commissioned.”

The Navy had previously asked Mohanlal, a famous Malayalam actor, to visit the ship. Following his visit to the ship, Mohanlal had stated: : “After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India’s shipbuilding capabilities. Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!”