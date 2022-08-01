R Madhavan cracks up everyone as he talk about Rang De Basanti

Even though he just had nine minutes of screen time in the 2006 movie Rang De Basanti, R Madhavan played a character that would define his career.

The actor moved viewers to tears as he portrayed Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod, who perishes when his MiG-21 jet malfunctions and crashes.

When Madhavan brought up the role’s brief duration during a recent conversation about the movie with Tanmay Bhat and others, they all cracked laughing.

R Madhavan was questioned if he had seen the second part of Rang De Basanti and if he knew what transpired during a conversation with Tanmay Bhat in June. All of the co-hosts, including Rohan Joshi, laughed before he could respond. Laughing along with them, R Madhavan said, “great question. Rang De Basanti was only valid, very exciting for me for nine minutes.”

In an old interview, R Madhavan had told Film Companion about how he only worked for eight days for the nine-minute-long role. He had said, ”I was supposed to do Siddharth’s role but I couldn’t because I had long hair, and I ended up doing the pilot’s role. Big revelation in my life, because even now when they speak about Rang De Basanti, my name is synonymous with that film, for a nine-minute appearance. And these gentlemen, who worked so hard for one-and-a-half years, and I only worked for eight days, I think. And I realised that immortality in terms of being recognised as a character depends on how you play that character, and how that character is written and presented.”

In addition, he claimed that it took him nine minutes to get everything right and ensure that the audience felt as though they had “lost someone they knew.”

Rang De Basanti, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was the biggest grossing Hindi movie of the year and India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards. In addition to Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, and Soha Ali Khan, these actors also had major supporting parts.