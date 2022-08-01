Rajeev Sen says his estranged wife is caring for his ailing daughter.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa may not be on the greatest of terms due to their separation, but they are attempting to co-parent their daughter Ziana. Days after Charu disclosed that Ziana is afflicted with hand, foot, and mouth disease, Rajeev commended his estranged wife for taking ‘excellent care of their sick kid.

He said, “I met Ziana in the morning. She was very happy to see me. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood, now she is much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed.”

“But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well. It’s a matter of a few more days when she will start eating proper food again. It’s a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she’s much better now. I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. And I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay.”