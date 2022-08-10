Advertisement
Rajeev Sen shares enchanting photo with wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen shares enchanting photo with wife Charu Asopa

Articles
Rajeev Sen shares enchanting photo with wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen shares enchanting photo with wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen is a dashing handsome Indian Model and Entrepreneur. He is a brother of Sushmita Sen former Miss Universe.

Charu Asopa has responded to an Instagram post of the two of them by her ex-husband, actor Rajeev Sen. Charu also said in a new interview that she and Rajeev had blocked each other on Instagram. She also said that when she heard about the post, she was shocked and didn’t know why he had put it up. Rajeev recently posted a photo of himself and Charu holding hands while they were going through a divorce.

In an interview, “First, it’s an old picture. I had no clue about the post, as Rajeev and I have blocked each other on Instagram. I was inundated with messages and calls regarding the post. People shared screenshots of the post with me and that’s how I got to know about it. I have no idea why he posted the picture because a couple of days ago.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Charu Asopa says that she has given Rajeev Sen enough chances
Charu Asopa says that she has given Rajeev Sen enough chances

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage began to have difficulties after their...

 

 

