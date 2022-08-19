Rajpal Yadav says he never had ‘boundaries’ when picking roles

Rajpal claimed he never worried about playing a supporting character.

Despite it being one of the movie’s highlights despite him not being the major actor.

The actor reflected on his career and said that despite having limited screen time, he has never turned down opportunities.

Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s most popular actors, Rajpal Yadav, first gained notoriety in supporting roles. He had worked in the field for 25 years. The actor reflected on his career and said that despite having limited screen time, he has never turned down opportunities.

Rajpal claimed he never worried about playing a supporting character. Despite it being one of the movie’s highlights despite him not being the major actor.

Also Read Rajpal Yadav hounared with Doctrate degree in Arts from IOUHHSP Rajpal Yadav was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in Arts by the board...

Yadav said, “Every actor has the dream of being the main lead, but I have a bad habit of always leaving doors open for roles. If the role is 3–4 scenes, I think of it as a 20–20 cricket match where I have 3 overs to play. I think that this is the IPL of entertainment, and if I have 3-4 overs here in which I do well, it’s all good. So I have never kept these boundaries that say ‘lead hai toh lead hi karunga.’ If there is a character where I get the opportunity that gives me the hook, I take it.”

“In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I think my habit of wanting to live the lives of unique characters has been good for me. If I had not taken up supporting roles, then a caricature-like character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa would never have come to me. And I love doing this. My character should be enjoyed by kids, adults, and older people because, ultimately, we are not doing reality, we are doing the illusion of reality. Even in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I’ve only got 3-4 scenes. But everyone loved it so much that everywhere there were so many miniatures. I dedicate this character to Charlie Chaplin because he had a unique charm as well,” the actor added. He also thanked the audience and filmmaker Annes Bazmee for the film.

Also Read Rajpal Yadav responds to Aryan Khan drug case, “I am only praying for the future of kids” After NCB brought him and others to the holiday court on Sunday,...

Advertisement

His next appearance will be in the upcoming movie Thai Massage. The movie, which was also produced by Imtiaz Ali, also stars Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu, and Vibha Chibber. The debut date is August 26.