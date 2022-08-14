Raju Srivastava MRI report suggests lack of oxygen to brain

The supreme comedian Raju Shrivastava, recently went to the hospital after having a severe heart attack while using a treadmill in a gym.

According to reports, Raju Srivastava underwent an angioplasty after being taken to the AIIMS hospital.

He is currently being attentively watched because it is believed that Raju Srivastava is still very much in danger.

Advertisement

The supreme comedian Raju Shrivastava, possibly India’s finest stand-up comedian of all time, and unquestionably one of the main forces behind the rise in popularity of stand-up comedy in the nation, recently went to the hospital after having a severe heart attack while using a treadmill in a gym. According to reports, Raju Srivastava underwent an angioplasty after being taken to the AIIMS hospital. He is currently being attentively watched because it is believed that Raju Srivastava is still very much in danger. There were numerous stories concerning the “Raju Srivastava health problem,” many of which claimed there was little hope of recovery. Sadly, based on his MRI scans that have allegedly surfaced, it appears that might be the case.

Also Read Raju Srivastava is ‘getting better’, did not over exert himself, says nephew Raju Srivastava is being ventilated at the AIIMS in Delhi. His nephew...

Deepu Srivastav, Raju Srivastav’s brother, is said to have discussed his brother’s MRI report with a few members of the media. According to News, he disclosed that Raju Shrivastava suffered a heart attack and other issues because a nerve in his brain is being suppressed to deal with injury markings on it as a result of a lack of smooth oxygen passage to it. The most crucial phase in Raju Srivastava’s recovery appears to be the doctors’ best efforts to restore the nerve to its original place.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan voice message to help in Raju Srivastava’s recovery Raju Srivastava had a heart attack and was taken to the AIIMS...

Advertisement

According to a hospital source quoted by the Tarun Mitra news portal, Raju Shrivastav is currently in critical condition and has been placed on life support in the ICU while being closely monitored by Professor Dr. Nitish Naik of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. According to reports, all but a small number of his relatives and friends have been denied the chance to meet him.