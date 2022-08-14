Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar explained

Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar’s most recent film, has garnered a variety of positive reviews.

Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar’s most recent film, has garnered a variety of positive reviews. Many people have criticised the movie for being backwards. While others have praised it for sending a very needed message against the dowry system. The movie may be caught between the two main divisions in the nation. One that believes social problems like dowry and dowry deaths are a thing of the past. And the other that thinks Indian society has long since moved past them.

Raksha Bandhan is a story about a man and his four sisters that was written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma. He shows them the utmost love, but he also thinks that getting them married off with attractive dowries is his ultimate goal. The film, which was directed by Anand L. Rai, is most definitely not intended to persuade viewers. Who already believe that dowry is a bad custom to change their beliefs. It is for the prospective groom’s family, who feel it as a prideful birthright. As well as the families of the potential brides, who see it as a duty and necessity.

In one of Raksha Bandhan’s most dramatic scenes, Akshay is awakened by the “noise” of a social worker discussing the sins of dowry. While pleading the people of Chandni Chowk not to give in to such demands by the groom and his family. What carries out our hero? He explains to her that men put a lot of effort into ensuring that their daughters and sisters live happy lives. Thy do that by securing sizable dowries for them. moreover, he refuses to feel guilty or humiliated about setting up dowries for the sisters. Although the hero speaks what the majority of people think, others consider it to be one of the most retrograde scenes in the movie.

Raksha Bandhan speaks to the target audience in their own language with the intention of affecting a change of heart in the actual world. Where marriage is the only goal of women’s lives and sanskari males (be it the father or brother) do every effort to secure the largest dowries for them. Only a life-changing event can shake them out of the societal evil’s trance and make them realise that women deserve equal respect and cannot be treated like cattle or objects. The final message of the movie is that women should prioritise their education over marriage.Akshay is portrayed by Anand L. Rai as the devoted sibling who shames her sister for her weight. But also works double shifts to pay for their weddings. He is also shown to regret his own outlook. Regretting that he did not put more of an emphasis on their schooling. Without this realisation, the movie would have gone backwards. The movie deftly enters the realm of dowry, portrays its inhabitants with complete accuracy, and explains why the custom is wrong. It is more likely to land where it needs to since it speaks the same language.