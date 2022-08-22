Ram Charan celebrates his father’s 67th birthday with him

Ram Charan is an Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards.

On Monday, the actor Chiranjeevi turned 67. On social media, his fans and a number of famous people have been sending him their best wishes. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram and shared a photo of them both wearing white. Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, “To the world’s best dad. Happiest birthday.”

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

