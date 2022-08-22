Advertisement
Ram Charan celebrates his father’s 67th birthday with him

Articles
Ram Charan celebrates his father’s 67th birthday with him

Ram Charan is an Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards.

On Monday, the actor Chiranjeevi turned 67. On social media, his fans and a number of famous people have been sending him their best wishes. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram and shared a photo of them both wearing white. Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, “To the world’s best dad. Happiest birthday.”

 

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.

