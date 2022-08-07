Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt didn’t tell Ayan Mukerji they were dating

According to Ranbir Kapoor, he and Alia Bhatt first refrained from telling Ayan Mukerji they were dating for fear that he would flip out.

At the recent song premiere for their joint movie, Brahmastra, Deva Deva, Ranbir was speaking.

Ranbir and Alia wed in April of this year after months of rumours surrounding their nuptials.

Ranbir and Alia wed in April of this year after months of rumours surrounding their nuptials. And in June they revealed they were expecting a child. Ayan is the film’s director, and Alia and Ranbir collaborated on it for the first time. The movie, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in leading roles, will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

“Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out,” Ranbir said.

However, Ayan insisted he had a very ‘mature reaction. “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends,” the filmmaker said.

Brahmastra is the first movie in Ayan’s grandiose trilogy, and with it, he hopes to create the Astraverse. Maybe a fictional world created by Bollywood. Brahmastra is finally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9. After a number of changes to the movie’s release date. When Brahmastra was first revealed, it immediately gained attention, and it took more than four years to complete the film’s production.