Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt curb curiosity of fans for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt wows husband Ranbir Kapoor with Brahmastra’s Kesariya

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaged in a live chat with their fans.
  • The duo fielded numerous inquiries about their upcoming movie Brahmastra throughout the session.
  • Another admirer inquired about the movie’s characters Shiva and Isha and their romantic relationship.
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaged in a live chat with their fans. The married pair and soon-to-be parents fielded numerous inquiries about their upcoming movie Brahmastra throughout the session. Another admirer inquired about the movie’s characters Shiva and Isha and their romantic relationship.

“I think when Shiva saw Isha, it was very easy for me because it was like Ranbir seeing Alia and he fell in love very naturally, like how I fell in love with her. It was love at first sight.” A blushing Alia asked him “Really?” when he said, “It sounds nice.” Alia chuckled and rested her head on Ranbir’s shoulder in response.

Aside from the adorable moment, the session caught everyone’s attention for a particular passage in which Ranbir made a remark about Alia’s pregnancy-related weight gain. Alia responded,  “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not ‘phailod’ everywhere, right now our focus is…” when the duo was asked during the live session why they are not actively promoting Brahmastra in the way they do for other movies.

Ranbir interrupted her at this time and said, “Well I can say somebody has phailod referring to his wife’s weight gain, while pointing to the baby bulge. He did, however, add that his remark was intended to be humorous. Even though Ranbir made it obvious that he was kidding, several social media users did not take kindly to it and later criticised him for supposedly “fat-shaming” Alia.

The two are anticipating not only the birth of the kid but also the September 9 release of the movie Brahmastra. In the film directed by Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south star Nagarjuna will all play significant roles.

