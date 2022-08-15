Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return home from their babymoon

Parents-to-be wed in a low-key wedding in April of this year.

Alia is enjoying success of her in-house film “Darlings,” which received positive reviews.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in the bay after a luxurious babymoon. The parents-to-be were spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Sunday night.

Advertisement

In an all-black tracksuit, Alia showed off her growing baby bulge, while Ranbir kept his airport attire understated in jeans. Before welcoming their first child together, Ranbir and Alia reportedly took a little vacation to Italy.

Also Read Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extends Independence day wishes Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day...

Alia had shared a video of Ranbir dancing to the song “Deva Deva” from their upcoming movie, “Brahmastra,” from their vacation. The caption for the video read, “The light of my life.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wed in a low-key wedding in April of this year at their Bandra home. The couple made their first child’s impending arrival public in June.

Currently, Alia is enjoying the success of her in-house film “Darlings,” which received positive reviews after its OTT debut.

Also Read Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Vivek Agnihotri poked fun at the ongoing debate over Aamir Khan's recently...

Advertisement

Reflecting on her journey of 10 years, Alia had told, “When people ask me, would you go back and change anything about your life, I always say I genuinely have no regrets. I have nothing that I would change in the past because the person I am today is because of all the steps I took in the past. I feel very grateful that I have a voice that can put content together. I can fuel ideas that come to me from young directors and writers and that’s a beautiful position to be in. It’s a position of responsibility, too. I have worked really hard to get where I am today. Hard work is a given in any field, but I feel none of this would have been achievable without the blood, sweat, tears and the many sleepless nights. But I have endured. I am excited about building my production house and putting out more content.”