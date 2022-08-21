Ranveer Singh requests an extension on his nude photoshoot case after police summoned him  

  • Ranveer Singh Naked Photoshoot Scandal: Last month, actor Ranveer Singh posted photos from his naked photoshoot, which sparked a social media uproar.
  • Insisting that by posing for these photos, the actor had offended women’s modesty, an FIR was filed against him.
  • The Mumbai Police have called the actor, who has since asked for a two-week extension.
 Ranveer Singh Naked Photoshoot Scandal: Last month, actor Ranveer Singh posted photos from his naked photoshoot, which sparked a social media uproar. While many professionals from the field showed up in favor of the performer, others criticized him. Insisting that by posing for these photos, the actor had offended women’s modesty, an FIR was filed against him.

The Mumbai Police have called the actor, who has since asked for a two-week extension.

Ranveer was meant to show up at the Chembur police station on Monday, but he has asked for a delay. In a statement, the Mumbai Police said, "The actor Ranveer Singh had been summoned to the Chembur police station and asked to appear tomorrow. The actor requested two weeks to appear, therefore the Chembur police have set a new date and will issue new summonses.

