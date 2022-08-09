Rashmika Mandanna on rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

The most recent rumour regarding Rashmika Mandanna’s personal life was whether or not she was dating actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The most recent rumour regarding Rashmika Mandanna personal life was whether or not she was dating actor Vijay Deverakonda. She isn’t inclined to confirm or deny anything, though. She doesn’t mind others looking into the rumours about her life, but she doesn’t want them to think they’re true.

“Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you,” Mandanna tells us, followed by her infectious laughter.

Looking back, the 26-year-old continues, “It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words”.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently in Delhi to walk at the ramp of just concluded FDCI India Couture Week 2022, isn’t pestered about the spotlight, saying, “we can’t always look at the positive side as actors”.

“You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true”.

Her alleged relationship with Deverakonda is the subject of so many rumours that they may even be heard on the sofa of the talk show Koffee With Karan. Additionally, the Pushpa: The Rise actor acknowledges hearing the chats but chooses to laugh them out.