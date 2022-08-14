Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani reveal how Ayan introduced them

After dating for more than ten years, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were united in marriage last year.

After dating for more than ten years, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were united in marriage last year. They exchanged photos with one another on Sunday to commemorate their first wedding anniversary. Rhea Kapoor, a stylist and film producer, and her husband Karan Boolani are commemorating their first wedding anniversary. She sent romantic notes and photos of herself and Karan on her Instagram account.

Rhea and Karan shared a photo of them both gazing at them other taken on the Wake Up Sid sets. He also shared a recent picture of them and captioned the post, “13 years later… Still on a movie set. Still checking you out. Happy first anniversary to the love of my life.” Rhea dropped heart eyed emojis in the comments section. Many fans congratulated them in the comments section of the post. One person said, “That beard aged as good as the love did.”

Rhea reposted the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “When Ayan Mukerji introduced us. Wake Up Sid 2009. Karan Johar basically spread a rumour which came true.”

Rhea also shared photos with Karan and captioned it, “Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go.” In the pictures the two are seen cuddling and smiling.

When they were filming Aisha in 2010, the two began dating after meeting on the Wake Up Sid set. On August 14, 2021, Rhea and Karan exchanged vows in the Mumbai residence of her father, Anil Kapoor. They later spent their honeymoon in the Maldives.