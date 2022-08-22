Rhea Kapoor shed tears of joy on seeing her new born nephew

When sharing the first images of her sister’s child, actor Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor started crying.

She and Sunita could be seen observing the infant as he lay on a tiny table in the photos. After seeing the infant, Rhea was spotted wiping her eyes. Sunita knelt down to have a better look at the infant. Rhea added butterfly, baby angel, and hatching chick emojis as she modified the images.A nurse was holding the youngster while he was being wrapped in a blue towel. Rhea and Sunita both chose all-black outfits for the visit, with the addition of a purple shirt. They both had masks covering their faces.Sharing the pictures, Rhea captioned the post, “Rhea masi (aunty) is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani (grandmother) @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal.”Many famous people commented on the post. “Awwww masi tears of pleasure,” said Malaika Arora. Adorable, wrote Mira Kapoor. Tooooooooo cute, Bhumi Pednekar exclaimed. Red heart emojis were used by Amrita Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania.

A newborn boy was just born to businessman Anand Ahuja and Sonam. Sonam said the following on Instagram: “With bowed heads and open hearts, we welcomed our adorable baby boy on August 20, 2022. Thank you to all the medical professionals, nurses, friends, and family who have helped us along the way. We, Sonam and Anand, are aware that this is just the beginning and that our lives will be altered forever.”