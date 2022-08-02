Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share humorous Italian vacation video

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share humorous Italian vacation video

Articles
Advertisement
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share humorous Italian vacation video

Richa Chadha talks about the current Bollywood boycott trends

Advertisement

Richa Chadda is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born on December 18, 1986, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are on vacation in Italy right now, and it looks like the two are making the most of their time off. They posted a funny video on Instagram that showed them having fun in the warm waters of Italy and dancing in different places.

Ali Fazal wrote, “Sorry had to use this @kingbach … haha you guys nailed it though. We havin fun with it.. and italian waters and weather and a dash of swiss transit makes it all worth it. Heeeh. @therichachadha.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Advertisement

Also Read

Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married
Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married

Richa Chadha's wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020. She...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story