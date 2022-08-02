Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share humorous Italian vacation video

Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married
Richa Chadha's wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020. She...
Richa Chadda is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born on December 18, 1986, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are on vacation in Italy right now, and it looks like the two are making the most of their time off. They posted a funny video on Instagram that showed them having fun in the warm waters of Italy and dancing in different places.
Ali Fazal wrote, “Sorry had to use this @kingbach … haha you guys nailed it though. We havin fun with it.. and italian waters and weather and a dash of swiss transit makes it all worth it. Heeeh. @therichachadha.”
