Right representation is crucial to Ms. Marvel star Rish Shah

Rish Shah turned to Bollywood to see how the South Asian community was portrayed on screen. He is glad that the West is making up for this and making the world a better place for “brown people.”

“The show represents just one part of the change within the industry in the West. It is just one story about one girl and one community. Growing up, I would have killed to have seen Ms Marvel on a global platform.”

Shah tells, “I have grown up on Bollywood. I remember watching RaOne, and watching Krish featuring Hrithik Roshan. Now, it is really exciting that people get to see our culture represented in a really positive light. Hopefully, it just allows for more opportunities for other stories to be told. And that’s the most important thing.”

“With the show, I have gone on this journey of wearing my culture and just be proud of it. The whole team has been on the journey. We would listen to Bollywood songs. And that was the first instance when I could share a song, say by Atif Aslam, with my co-star, and just sing it together. It’s not often we get to do that.”

