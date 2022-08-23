Rinku Dhawan says she didn’t realise 25 years have passed

Dhawan says he has no qualms about being labelled a superstar.

She started his career on a small screen and owes it all to the small screen.

Has been an interesting journey and is happy to still find relevant and relatable characters to portray.

Advertisement

Dhawan says, “What’s there to be shy of or feel bad about? At the end of the day be it a superstar or a TV artiste we all are working towards the same goal of entertaining the audience. I seriously have no qualms about being tagged so. I started my career on TV and still it’s this medium that I love working on. I owe it all to the small screen and giving me the best of the platform.”

“I am really amazed to have come this far and that too while keeping my priorities in place. Good work and taking up shows that bring forward a different side of me have been my utmost priority and they are still the same.”

“It has been an interesting journey and I am really happy to still find relevant and relatable characters to portray. Maybe it is the trust of my producers and directors in me that got me this far.”

Also Read Vicky Kaushal begins work while jamming to “Koka” by Diljit Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors in...