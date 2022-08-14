Rishabh Pant shares a cryptic post on ‘stress’ and ‘letting go’

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have dominated headlines since few days.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have dominated headlines since few days. Some days back, Urvashi Rautela put up an Instagram post that read, “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be shamed because of a kid like you).” The hashtag used was #RPChotuBhaiyya.

Now, fans assumed that it was an indirect dig at cricketer Rishabh Pant. The two were rumouredly dating for a short while before they called it quits. But none of them have said anything on the affair. Her post also had hashtags like, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter. As we know, cougar is an older woman who has a romantic partner in a younger man.

Now, Pant has put an Insta story that reads Don’t stress about what you cannot control. Some days back, Pant on his Insta stories wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” He used the hashtags #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai. Fans assumed that this was directed at Urvashi Rautela. The actress had hinted that Rishabh Pant wanted to be friends with her.

In an interview, she said that she was in New Delhi for a shoot when the cricketer came and sat in the lobby waiting for her. It seems he wanted to meet the actress. She said in the interview, “Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls. So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad.” Urvashi Rautela said that she felt bad about making someone wait and said she did meet him in Mumbai.