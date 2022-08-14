Saba Ali Khan posed with bhabhi Kareena Kapoor in new Snaps

WOn Sunday, Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, posted several photographs with Kareena Kapoor Khan, his wife.

The two appear in the photos grinning as they pose for the camera.

The Pataudi family’s Raksha Bandhan party is seen in the photos Saba uploaded.

She captioned the images she posted, “Selfies. So far ..learning from the Pro!! I am only just beginning to understand the right angle (Wish i was looking better n surely slimmer). More importantly, the TOGETHER moment! Rakhi …my sister too! Bebo Bhabs …love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

One supporter asked, “Why slimmer? You look perfect.” Another one said, “Bebo look so beautiful.” While one compliemented the duo calling them “Queens,” several others added heart emojis to the post’s comments section.

Just two days prior, Saba posted on Instagram family pictures from the Raksha Bandhan event. She wrote “Capturing the Moments. It doesn’t have to be perfect…it just matters that it is.” as the caption. It is important that it is, even when perfection is not required. In the first image, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan can be seen sitting on Saif’s lap. The picture also includes Soha and Saba. The next image shows Saba tying a rakhi around Saif’s wrist.

Saif Ali Khan is a father to four children. Taimur and Jehangir, two sons he has with Kareena, are his children. Whereas, with his first wife, Amrita Singh, he has a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and a daughter named Sara Ali Khan. Saba, the older sister of Soha and the younger sister of Saif, decided against being an actor and is now a jewellery designer. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the couple’s daughter. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. All of Saba’s nieces and nephews adore her, and she also frequently posts pictures of them on her Instagram account.