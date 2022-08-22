Saba Ali Khan poses with nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, posted photos of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and a letter congratulating him.

Saba posted images of Ibrahim and themselves posing for the camera on Instagram.

The images show Saba and Ibrahim standing outside, holding hands.

Ibrahim chose a black hoodie and beige jeans, while Saba Ali Khan donned a frock with a vibrant design. They appeared identical in the final image, both wearing red and black clothing. Saba captioned the post after sharing the images, “I’m tall in stature. He is even taller; it’s not only height… But stature, a good soul, genuine humility. A man is made of his character. And the person standing next to me makes me proud. Mahshallah. I always wish you the best. Be sincere; life will lead you to your destination. Love U! Monday attitude, start of the week vibes, #iggy.”

In response to the post, someone said, “Wow! height disparity” Saba answered, “Lol. Yes!!! Also, he IS considerably taller than I am!” Another admirer added, “It appears to be a photo of Sharmila (Tagore) ji and Saif Ali Khan.” Children of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan are Saif and Saba. “Such amazing sentiments for your nephew such a lovely aunty you are,” another user said.

On the Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani sets during this month, Ibrahim and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan were captured on camera by Saba. Saba posted the image to her Instagram Stories along with the message, “Proud of you Iggy.” Ibrahim was pictured standing next to Jaya and placing his hand on her shoulder.

In the upcoming love drama Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ibrahim is Karan Johar’s assistant. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in addition to Jaya. The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.