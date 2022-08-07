Saif Ali Khan advised Kareena on working with Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor will soon be featured in the next Sujoy Ghosh film, which is inspired on Keigo Higashino’s Devotion of Suspect X.

She collaborated in the movie alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena discussed sharing scenes with them and the lessons they gave her in a recent interview.

Speaking on it, Kareena called them “actors from a different realm” and said that working with the duo turned out to be a transformative experience for her. “I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me,” she said.

“It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character,” she said.

Kareena also discussed how her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan requested that she step up her game and give it her all because Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are “in peak form.” “You need to be on your toes because these guys are in peak form, they are top performers, and they know exactly what they are doing,” she continued. “Saif was like, ‘You need to be on your toes.

“Today, there are brilliant people doing brilliant work. Actors need to be open about that and do different things. It is an amazing time. It is a learning curve for everyone and we should encourage it,” she said.