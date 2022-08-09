Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan childhood pic reminds fans of his son Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan childhood pic reminds fans of his son Taimur Ali Khan

Articles
Saif Ali Khan childhood pic reminds fans of his son Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan childhood pic reminds fans of his son Taimur Ali Khan

  • Saba Ali Khan tweeted a childhood photo of him with his mother, the actress Sharmila Tagore.
  • After which people began comparing Saif Ali Khan to his son Taimur Ali Khan.
  • Saba remarked, “I’m wondering whether he was the favourite one?”
Saba Ali Khan tweeted a childhood photo of him with his mother, the actress Sharmila Tagore. After which people began comparing the father son duo. Saba remarked, “I’m wondering whether he was the favourite one?” with a black-and-white photo of Saif and Sharmila on Instagram. While many followers responded to her picture with heart emojis, one fan remarked on the startling similarity between Saif and Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan

Sharing their photo, Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Duo… #darlings I’m wondering if he was the favourite one?! What do you think? Sons and daughters… All the mothers out there will know… I’m sure! But… as always… Originally framed in the album.” One Instagram user commented on the photo, “My favourite pic. Just one week for Saifu’s (Saif Ali Khan’s) birthday.” Another one wrote, “Sons are moms’ favourite mostly, but daughters have a special place, too.” One fan commented on how Taimur had taken after his father, and said, “(Saif in the photo) Looks like Taimur.”

Along with old photos of her siblings, Saba frequently posts images of Saif Ali Khan and his kids. She recently shared an old photo of her parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Old is always gold. The best duo. Parents. Gwalior suiting ad. #goodolddays. Miss those times! Love you Abba n Amma…”

