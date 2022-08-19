Saif Ali Khan joins Randhir, Babita, and Kareena Kapoor for a pic

Kareena Kapoor recently updated her family photo and included a heartfelt message for them.

Recently, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita were invited by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan for a gathering during which they also took a family photo.

As she posted the photo to social media, Kareena referred to her husband and her parents as the “loves of her life.”

On Friday, Kareena shared the photo, which was taken at Randhir Kapoor’s house, on her Instagram Stories. For the photograph, Randhir and Babita were seated on a beige couch. Kareena sat on the armrest close to her father while wearing a checkered shirt and jeans. Alongside Babita on the armrest was Saif. The image also provided a glimpse of Randhir’s residence’s ancient furnishings. The image’s caption said “The loves of my life,” and Kareena added a red heart emoji.

Later, Kareena posted a video of her older son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying himself at a trampoline park on her Instagram Stories. She put a “playtime” sticker and referred to it as “Tim’s favourite” activity in the video.

Several family photos, including those of Kareena’s sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, can be found on her Instagram feed. She recently posted two amusing images of Saif to wish him a happy 52nd birthday. She also posted a photo of him with his three boys, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, taken during his birthday celebrations.

Recently, Kareena celebrated the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she co-starred with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, she will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaption of Devotion of Suspect X. Which also serves as her OTT debut. In Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), Saif Ali Khan starred alongside Rani Mukerji. He will next be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.