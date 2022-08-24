Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan serves cake to Taimur on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan serves cake to Taimur on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan serves cake to Taimur on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan serves cake to Taimur on his birthday

Advertisement
  • Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor.
  • Saif Ali celebrated his 52nd birthday with his family last week.
  • His wife Kareena Kapoor and sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from the celebrations.
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor and producer who works in Hindi cinema. Part of the Pataudi family, he is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Last week, Saif Ali celebrated his 52nd birthday with a small party with his family. His wife Kareena Kapoor and his sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan posted pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. There were also cute pictures of the actor with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the picture, there was also a young boy named Jeh Ali Khan. He seemed to be paying close attention to the cake that his father was giving to his older brother. Kareena was holding her two sons in the picture, and Ibrahim Ali Khan was standing behind Taimur. A fan wrote, in response to Jeh’s looks in the picture, “He wants to eat it.” Someone else said, “What a cute picture.”

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan joins Randhir, Babita, and Kareena Kapoor for a pic
Saif Ali Khan joins Randhir, Babita, and Kareena Kapoor for a pic

Kareena Kapoor recently updated her family photo and included a heartfelt message...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story