Saif Ali Khan serves cake to Taimur on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor.

Saif Ali celebrated his 52nd birthday with his family last week.

His wife Kareena Kapoor and sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from the celebrations.

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor and producer who works in Hindi cinema. Part of the Pataudi family, he is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Last week, Saif Ali celebrated his 52nd birthday with a small party with his family. His wife Kareena Kapoor and his sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan posted pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. There were also cute pictures of the actor with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the picture, there was also a young boy named Jeh Ali Khan. He seemed to be paying close attention to the cake that his father was giving to his older brother. Kareena was holding her two sons in the picture, and Ibrahim Ali Khan was standing behind Taimur. A fan wrote, in response to Jeh’s looks in the picture, “He wants to eat it.” Someone else said, “What a cute picture.”

