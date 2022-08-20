Advertisement
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde return to Mumbai after shooting

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde return to Mumbai after shooting

Articles
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde return to Mumbai after shooting

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde return to Mumbai after shooting

  • In Ladakh, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were filming scenes for their upcoming movie, “Bhaijaan.”
  • The two were recently photographed together as they travelled back to Mumbai from the shoot.
  • Salman can be seen in the photos wearing a blue shirt, pants, and shoes. The actor accessorised his laid-back ensemble with a stylish pair of sunglasses.
In Ladakh, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were filming scenes for their upcoming movie, “Bhaijaan.” The two were recently photographed together as they travelled back to Mumbai from the shoot.
Salman can be seen in the photos wearing a blue shirt, pants, and shoes. The actor accessorised his laid-back ensemble with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Pooja, however, was seen wearing a cream top and green cargo trousers. Salman recently gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at the picturesque locale. Salman can be seen in the photo posing next to his bike while sporting a long hairstyle. He accompanied the image with the words “Leh…Ladakh.”

Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and South movie legend Venkatesh will also appear in the movie.

