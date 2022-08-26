Salman Khan unveils first look of film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Advertisement
Salman Khan unveils first look of upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

  • In his most recent video, Salman Khan donned a long hair style.
  • The actor released the first image from his forthcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai.
  • Salman has been working in the movie business for 34 years as of today, August 26.
Fans of Salman Khan were treated to a special surprise when the actor tweeted the first image from his forthcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai. Bhaijaan admirers are clamouring for more of his new and appealing appearance. While the movie had previously gone by the names Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan, it appears that we now have the official title.

For all Sallu lovers, today is a particularly significant day as he has now worked in Bollywood for 34 years. There are so many causes to rejoice!

Salman wore long hair in the first look trailer for his upcoming movie. distributing the article on social media, Salman wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (sic).”

In his video message, he wrote that he has completed 34 years in Bollywood and he appreciates all the love he has received. His note read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. my life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it (sic).”

Today, August 26, the actor also celebrated 34 years in Bollywood.

On August 18, Salman Khan leaked a picture of himself from the Kisi Ka Bhai. Kisi Ki Jaan Leh-Ladakh itinerary. In the picture, which served as one of his first sneak peeks at the impending production, the actor had long hair. Against the beautiful backdrop of Ladakh, Salman was standing next to a bullet. Without a doubt, the image quickly became popular online.

Shehnaaz Gill makes her Bollywood debut with this movie as well.

