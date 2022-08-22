Sandra Lee says her hormones are ‘Basically nonexistent’

Sandra Lee is an American television chef and author.

Sandra is undergoing a “solo health week” in Germany.

The Food Network star had a hysterectomy in March. Progesterone is an important hormone when it comes to protecting cells against cancer.

Sandra Lee is an American television chef and author. She is known for her “Semi-Homemade” cooking concept, which Lee describes as using 70 percent pre-packaged products.

Sandra Lee is giving her fans an update after going to Baden-Baden, Germany, for a “solo health week.” Baden-Baden is a popular place for health care because it has high-level medical specialists and clinics.

The Food Network star, who is 56 years old, said on Instagram that most of her blood tests showed few problems. But she said that her hormones “are basically nonexistent,” and that her oestrogen levels are especially low.”Doctors in America had put me on an Estrogen hormone patch, which was supposed to elevate my levels and I learned that it did absolutely nothing in the 4 months of wearing patches — plus rubbing cream twice a day etc etc…” Lee began.

“Next is Progesterone which is a hugely important hormone when it comes to protecting cells, especially against cancer. I knew I was low and I tested today at the same numbers I had before my operation in March.”

she wrote, “referring to her hysterectomy. “It’s important to replace this hormone and for me to have it work in tandem with estrogen — BTW, in the states I was told I didn’t need progesterone!!!!!????!!!!!”

