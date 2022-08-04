Sara Ali Khan spotted in London with top Pakistani designer

Sara Ali Khan steals the spotlight as she walked in a sparkling outfit
Sara Ali Khan walked down a ramp in Delhi. She donned a...
Sara Ali Khan is one of the industry’s most promising actresses. Her acting abilities have been demonstrated in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a well-known Bollywood actor, and Amrita Singh, a well-known actress.
Bollywood star Sara and Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha were photographed together in London, and now people are wondering if they will work together on a fashion line.
In the picture I just talked about, the Pakistani designer was wearing casual clothes, while the Simbaa actress was looking chic in a white tank top and pink track pants.
It is still not clear if the famous designer and the actor from Love Aaj Kal are working together on a fashion shoot or if it was just a chance meeting.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.