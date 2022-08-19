Sara Ali Khan to play Usha Mehta in Karan Johar’s next

Kedarnath, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, was Sara Ali Khan’s spectacular film debut.

Kedarnath, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, was Sara Ali Khan’s spectacular film debut. It came out in December 2018, the same month that her second movie, Simmba, also came out. Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 were two of her releases in 2020, both of which failed to draw in viewers. But her performance in Atrangi Re (2021) demonstrated once more how gifted she is and that she is here to stay. Sara Ali Khan appears to be poised to make a significant impact in the near future based on her upcoming schedule.

Aye Watan…Mere Watan is scheduled to premiere in theatres the following month, in September 2022. The actress will portray Usha Mehta, a liberation warrior.A source said, “Sara signed this film earlier this year. Now that she has finished her other commitments, the film will go on the floors in a few weeks. She has been prepping for the film and is very excited to essay a real-life character for the first time.”The establishment of Congress Radio by Usha Mehta as an underground radio station would be a prominent theme of the movie, the insider claims. It operated for a brief period of time during the 1942 Quit India Movement. It made a significant impact during those few months by transmitting news that was unedited and other information that the British government of India had forbade, substantially assisting the freedom movement.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Aye Watan…Mere Watan will have its world debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film’s director is Ek Thi Daayan (2013) filmmaker Kannan Iyer. While Darab Farooqui wrote the script. The Abhinav Bindra biopic, starring Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and his father Anil Kapoor, was scheduled to be directed by Kannan. But the movie has been put on hold, and when he was given the chance to direct Aye Watan…Mere Watan, he jumped at the chance.It’s interesting that there have been other movies made around Usha Mehta’s life. Ketan Mehta is also putting effort on her biopic. It will be created by Anubhav Sinha and will be called Freedom Radio. Usha Mehta, the father’s sister, was Ketan Mehta’s aunt. Even though the casting is still up in the air, there have been rumours that Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar will be chosen for the coveted role.