Satyanarayan Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is now called Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. After pursuing a degree in engineering, he made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the new name of the movie Kartik Aaryan is making next. The name of the movie has changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which was used until last year. Sunday evening, Kartik posted a picture of the film’s first look on Instagram. Satyaprem Ki Katha will also have the actor Kiara Advani in it, along with Kartik.

Kiara wore a white outfit in the picture, while Kartik wore a grey T-shirt and a black jacket. He also put music in the background of the post. He wrote this about it: “Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani.”

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

