Sawan Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure remembers ‘Sawan uncle’ and ‘Sawan ji’

Sawan Kumar Tak died on Thursday after a long illness. He was the director of movies like Saajan Bina Suhagan (1978), Souten Ki Beti (1989), Sanam Bewafa (1991), and Bewaffa Se Waffa (1992), as well as his most successful movie, Souten (1983).

Padmini Kohlapure, who worked with him in Saajan Bina Suhagan when she was a child and then in Souten years later, still remembers everything.

“I remember such great things about working with him. I got such a pivotal role in Saajan… I clearly remember his direction during that period. Then we got along really well. I used to call him Sawan uncle because I was a kid back then. When I did Soutan, my next film with him, I was doing films as a leading lady. He said ‘khabardaar mujhe uncle bola toh!’ His songs, everything had the word Saawan in it. Then I started calling him Sawan ji,” She shares.

“He was so good to me, and literally brilliantly worked as a director, actor. Right now it struck me, we did a film called Preeti also. It starred me and Rajiv Kapoor, whose birth anniversary is also on August 25, and Sawan ji passed away on the same date. Life is unfortunate. I met him last around 2018-19, he didn’t even call me and came home. He treated my house as his second home, and felt free to come over.”

