Seema Khan clarifies why she called Liger’s song Aafat ‘nonsense’

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, a designer and the estranged spouse of Sohail Khan, once more referred to the new love song Aafat by Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as “nonsense” on social media.

Although she had previously made similar comments about the song.

This time she explained the significance of her statements.

Advertisement

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, a designer and the estranged spouse of Sohail Khan, once more referred to the new love song Aafat by Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as “nonsense” on social media. Bhavana Pandey, the mother of Ananya, is friends with Seema. Although she had previously made similar comments about the song. This time she explained the significance of her statements.

Ananya Panday shared new pictures featuring herself and Vijay from the sets and wrote, “ #AAFATwatch our vibey song nowwww.” Responding to it, Seema commented, “What nonsense and fyi that means illegally hot !!!” Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya’s best friend, has also been drawn to the new photos in addition to her. Sophie Choudry, a singer, also responded in the comments section.

Also Read Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram post-divorce Seema and Sohail Khan filed for divorce last week, according to an...

Khan and Bhavana are close friends in real life and are co-stars in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The second season of the Netflix show, which has been renewed, will premiere soon. Ananya and Chunky Panday were also featured in the first season of the show.

The third song from Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Liger is titled Aafat. Tanishk Bagchi wrote the song, Rashmi Virag composed it, and Tanishk and Zahrah Khan sang it. In addition to this, the artists have previously recorded songs like Waat Laga Denge and the upbeat hymn Akdi Pakdi.

Also Read Sohail Khan and Seema Khan files for divorce Sohail Khan's marriage to Seema Khan has reached a breaking point, as...

Advertisement

Liger, which Puri Jagannadh directed, is Vijay and Ananya’s Bollywood debut. Vijay will play an underdog Mumbai fighter in the movie, competing in an MMA championship. It will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande in addition to Vijay and Ananya. The film also features Mike Tyson.