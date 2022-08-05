Shabana Azmi showers love on Ishaan Khatter by a new photo

Shabana Azmi tweeted a photo of herself with Ishaan Khatter and was all love for the actor.

Ishaan and Shabana can be seen grinning as they smile for the camera together in a picture.

In the caption, Shabana also included a lovely message for Ishaan.

The actor wrote, “Yeh mera Bahut favourite bachcha hai (He is a favourite child of mine).” Ishaan Khatter also replied to Shabana’s praise in the comments section, and referred to her as ‘khaala’ (aunt). He wrote, “Shabana khaala!! Aapki sohbat mein hona hi meri khushnaseebi hai! (Being in your presence itself is my fortune) And how gorgeous are you looking.” Shabana was wearing a red and golden saree in the picture, was Ishaan was in a black outfit.

Ishaan also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and captioned it, “(red heart emoji) with the most radiant.” In the comments section, Instagram users noted that Shabana’s remark is a huge compliment to Ishaan Khatter. One wrote, “@ishaankhatter Only hearing good things about you! What a day when #ShabanaAzmi is endorsing you as her favourite kid! Way to go.” Another commented, “Yes he is truly awesome.”

She had previously praised Ishaan when his film Dhadak was released. Talking to the media after watching the film, she said, “I had high expectations from Janhvi (Kapoor) and Ishaan, and both of these children have exceeded my expectations. I don’t know where and when did they learn it all. I loved their work and my blessings are with them.”